Cleveland optioned Kelly to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.
This move opens a 28-man roster spot for Hunter Gaddis, who is starting for the Guardians on Thursday against the Orioles. Kelly had surrendered four runs -- three earned -- over his last two innings (two appearances) out of the Guardians' bullpen.
