Kelly (back) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Double-A Akron.

Kelly landed on the 15-day injured list two weeks ago, so he'll likely require only one or two tune-up outings in the minors before being ready to rejoin the Cleveland bullpen. Prior to being deactivated, Kelly posted a 2.84 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 12.2 innings across 11 relief appearances.