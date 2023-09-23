The Guardians recalled Kelly from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Two days after being optioned to Triple-A, Kelly will return to the Guardians following the placement of Logan Allen (shoulder) on the injured list. Kelly gave up four runs (three earned) across two innings during his last stint with Cleveland.
