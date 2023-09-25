Kelly was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.
He was sent out in favor of Triston McKenzie ahead of the latter's return Sunday. Kelly holds a 3.78 ERA and 16:9 K:BB over 16.2 innings during his time in the big leagues this season.
