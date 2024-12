The Pirates traded Kennedy to the Guardians on Tuesday alongside Luis Ortiz and Josh Hartle in exchange for Spencer Horwitz, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Kennedy spent time in Single-A and High-A ball in 2024, posting a 3.53 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 79 innings between the two levels. The 20-year-old southpaw has been largely successful at every level he's played in so far in his career, and he could receive a promotion to Double-A in 2025 if he continues at his current pace.