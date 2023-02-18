Zunino (shoulder) could be ready for the Cactus League opener on Feb. 25 against the Reds, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Zunino underwent thoracic outlet surgery in July while a member of the Rays, and missed the second half of the 2022 campaign. He agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract in December, and early reports indicate that the backstop will have no restrictions in Arizona during the Cactus League. Zunino offers more real-life value than fantasy because of his elite defense, but there is a chance for relevancy in the latter because of his impressive raw power.