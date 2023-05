Zunino (neck) will start at catcher and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Angels.

Zunino was out of the lineup for the past two days due to a tight neck, but he showed enough improvement overnight to check back into the starting nine for the series finale. The 32-year-old backstop is slashing .179/.297/.346 with two home runs, seven runs and seven RBI through 26 games in his first season in Cleveland.