Zunino went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's 3-0 win over the White Sox.
After beginning May 0-for-27, Zunino has hit safely in each of the last two games. His homer provided the Guardians with some breathing room in Monday's low-scoring win, and it was one of the team's four hits. The catcher has a paltry .178/.282/.356 slash line with three long balls, nine RBI, eight runs scored and seven doubles through 31 contests. Zunino can chip in some power hitting, but he'll always be an anchor on batting average. With Cam Gallagher also having a rough May, Zunino should maintain a starting role behind the dish.