Zunino went 3-for-3 with two doubles, one homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning victory over the Mariners.

Zunino took a seat for Saturday's matchup but was back in action for Sunday's series finale in Seattle. He went 1-for-6 with two runs, two walks and two strikeouts over his first two games this year but logged three extra-base hits during Sunday's 10-inning win. The 32-year-old has been inconsistent during his big-league career, but he hit 33 homers in 2021 and will attempt to rediscover his power potential this year following an injury-plagued campaign in 2022.