Zunino went 3-for-3 with two doubles, one homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning victory over the Mariners.
Zunino took a seat for Saturday's matchup but was back in action for Sunday's series finale in Seattle. He went 1-for-6 with two runs, two walks and two strikeouts over his first two games this year but logged three extra-base hits during Sunday's 10-inning win. The 32-year-old has been inconsistent during his big-league career, but he hit 33 homers in 2021 and will attempt to rediscover his power potential this year following an injury-plagued campaign in 2022.
More News
-
Guardians' Mike Zunino: Not hitting much•
-
Guardians' Mike Zunino: Making second start of spring•
-
Guardians' Mike Zunino: Could be ready for spring opener•
-
Guardians' Mike Zunino: Latches on with Cleveand•
-
Rays' Mike Zunino: Rebounding well from TOS surgery•
-
Rays' Mike Zunino: Ruled out for season•