Zunino agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with the Guardians on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Zunino underwent thoracic outlet surgery in July but expects to be ready to go for the start of spring training. His veteran presence will allow the Guardians to ease youngster Bo Naylor into things behind the plate. Zunino really struggled in 2022 before getting injured but slugged 33 home runs in 2021. He also has a superb defensive reputation.