Zunino (shoulder) will start at catcher and bat cleanup in Monday's Cactus League game against the Cubs.

He'll be making his second start of spring training behind the dish after he went 0-for-2 in his debut in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Reds in the Cactus League opener. Zunino didn't play after mid-June of last season after developing a left shoulder injury that was ultimately diagnosed as thoracic outlet syndrome. The veteran backstop appears to have bounced back well from surgery, however, and after inking a one-year, $6 million deal with the Guardians in December, he's projected to open the upcoming campaign as the team's No. 1 catcher.