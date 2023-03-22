Zunino has gone 2-for-23 (.087) over 10 Cactus League games.
Zunino entered camp recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, but he was able to go through a normal progression with no setbacks in spring play. The 31-year-old rarely hits for much of an average -- his career high is .251 in 2017, but that's his only season above .220. He should begin the year in the a starting role for the Guardians, but top prospect Bo Naylor could push his way onto the roster at some point in the summer.
More News
-
Guardians' Mike Zunino: Making second start of spring•
-
Guardians' Mike Zunino: Could be ready for spring opener•
-
Guardians' Mike Zunino: Latches on with Cleveand•
-
Rays' Mike Zunino: Rebounding well from TOS surgery•
-
Rays' Mike Zunino: Ruled out for season•
-
Rays' Mike Zunino: Shifts to 60-day injured list•