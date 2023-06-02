site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Mike Zunino: Not starting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Zunino isn't in the Guardians' lineup Friday against Minnesota, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Zunino has been alternating starts with Cam Gallagher since May 23, so his absence from Friday's lineup is likely due to it simply being Gallagher's turn to start and bat ninth.
