site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-mike-zunino-not-starting-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Guardians' Mike Zunino: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Zunino is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Zunino started behind the plate in the matinee and went 1-for-2, which is his first hit through 12 games in May. Cam Gallagher will catch for Shane Bieber in the nightcap.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read