Guardians' Mike Zunino: On bench Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
May 31, 2023
12:08 pm ET
Zunino will sit Wednesday versus Baltimore.
Zunino will take a seat after he went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a strikeout in Tuesday's 8-5 loss. Cam Gallagher will replace him behind the plate and bat ninth in the series finale with the Orioles.
