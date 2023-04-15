site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-mike-zunino-out-of-lineup-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Guardians' Mike Zunino: Out of lineup Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Zunino is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Nationals.
Cam Gallagher will catch and bat ninth versus the Nats and right-hander Chad Kuhl. Zunino is sitting on a stellar 1.016 OPS through 36 plate appearances for the year.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read