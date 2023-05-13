site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-mike-zunino-out-with-nick-issue | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Guardians' Mike Zunino: Out with nick issue
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Zunino (neck stiffness) is out of Saturday's lineup against the Angels.
He was scratched from Friday's lineup due to the neck issue and will need at least one more day to get right. Cam Gallagher is starting behind the dish and batting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read