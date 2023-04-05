Zunino is on the bench Wednesday versus Oakland.
Cam Gallagher will catch in place of Zunino, who went 0-for-3 with a trio of strikeouts and a walk Tuesday. Zunino has always struck out at a high rate, so performances like Tuesday's are unlikely to affect his status as Cleveland's starting catcher.
