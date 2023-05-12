site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Mike Zunino: Scratched with neck stiffness
Zunino was scratched from Friday's lineup due to neck stiffness, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Zunino will take a seat with Cam Gallagher now starting behind the plate for the Guardians and hitting ninth. Zunino should be considered day-to-day at this point.
