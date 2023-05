Zunino is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Zunino will give way to Cam Gallagher behind the dish Wednesday after starting at catcher in both of the first two games of the series. The 32-year-old backstop went 0-for-4 with a pair of punchouts in Tuesday's 4-2 loss, bringing his batting average down to .170 and his strikeout rate up to a career-worst 44.9 percent for the season.