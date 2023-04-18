site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-mike-zunino-sitting-game-2-of-doubleheader | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Guardians' Mike Zunino: Sitting Game 2 of doubleheader
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Zunino isn't in the lineup for the second game of Cleveland's doubleheader with Detroit on Tuesday.
Zunino went 0-for-4 in the first game of the day and will pass along catching duties to Cam Gallagher for the nightcap.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read