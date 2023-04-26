site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Mike Zunino: Sitting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Zunino is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.
Zunino will sit after he's gone 1-for-17 with one double and 11 strikeouts over his last six starts. Cam Gallagher will take over behind the plate and bat ninth in the series finale.
