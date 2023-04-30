site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Mike Zunino: Steps out of lineup
RotoWire Staff
Zunino is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Zunino started the first two games of the series and will take a seat for Sunday's finale after he going 2-for-9 with a home run and two RBI. Cam Gallagher will step in behind the plate for Cleveland.
