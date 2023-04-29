Zunino went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 win over the Red Sox.
Zunino has gone 3-for-21 (.143) over his last seven games after hitting .313 through his first 11 contests this season. The catcher has rarely carried a high batting average -- his career-best mark is .251 in 2017. This season, he's slashing .245/.385/.491 with two homers, five RBI, seven runs scored and seven doubles through 65 plate appearances. The strong line is fueled by a 17.2 percent walk rate and .407 BABIP, so there's a strong chance Zunino regresses to his career norms eventually.