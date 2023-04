Zunino went 3-for-3 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI in Monday's 3-2 win over the Yankees.

Six of Zunino's eight hits this season have gone for extra bases. Prior to Monday, he'd gone 0-for-8 with six strikeouts and one walks in his last three games. The catcher isn't a perfect match for the Guardians' contact-first approach, but he's doing alright by hitting .320 through his first 30 plate appearances with the club. He's added four RBI and five runs scored.