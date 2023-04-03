Straw went 1-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Straw has hit safely in three straight games while regularly slotting in at the bottom of the order. He's 3-for-13 with three walks, two steals and two runs scored over four contests this season. Straw had a decent 9.2 percent walk rate in 2022, but he struggled to a .291 on-base percentage. He'll need more than just good plate discipline to be more than a speed-only option in fantasy.