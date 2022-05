Straw went 1-for-9 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Padres.

Straw remains perfect on the basepaths this season, recording six steals without getting caught. Two of his thefts have come in the last three games. The outfielder is slashing .272/.370/.348 with three RBI, 18 runs scored, five doubles and a triple in 24 contests from his spot atop the Guardians' order.