Straw went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's 6-1 win over the Tigers.

Straw singled and scored in the sixth inning followed by a double and another run scored in the eighth. Since his last multi-hit game on May 7, he'd been stuck in a 3-for-31 skid over his last nine appearances. The 27-year-old outfielder is now slashing .254/.354/.328 with eight doubles and 26 runs scored through 36 games.