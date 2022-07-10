Straw went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 13-1 win over the Royals.

Straw has started to find his swing again, going 7-for-16 (.438) across his last four games. With the Guardians in control of this contest, he exited for pinch runner Oscar Mercado in the sixth inning. After spending a week below the Mendoza Line, Straw's batting average is up to .206 with Saturday's three-hit effort. He's added 45 runs scored, 13 stolen bases, 10 RBI, 13 doubles and a triple in 80 contests. The speedy outfielder is still getting on base too infrequently to make consistent use of his best tool.