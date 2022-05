Straw went 0-for-2 with three walks, a steal and a run scored in Friday's 12-8 loss to Minnesota.

Straw swiped his eighth bag of the year but he's now fallen into an 0-for-16 slump over his last five appearances. The speedy outfielder is slashing .243/.353/.313 through 136 plate appearances. He's collected four stolen bases in May but he owns a .139 average during that stretch.