Straw is out of the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the White Sox.

Rookie Alex Call will pick up his first career MLB start as a replacement in center field for Straw, who is resting after he was included in the lineup in each of the Guardians' previous seven contests. Straw drew a walk and game around to score in the Guardians' 4-1 win in Game 1, but an 0-for-2 showing dropped his season average to .210.