Straw went 2-for-5 with a triple, an RBI double and a run scored in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Giants.

Straw led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple and scored on a Jose Ramirez sacrifice fly. In the fifth, Straw knocked in Owen Miller with a double. He entered Saturday with just one extra-base hit before muscling up twice in the contest. He's added four stolen bases and 10 runs scored while slashing .333/.450/.455 out of the leadoff spot in eight games.