Straw went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Royals.

Straw delivered an RBI single in the second inning and added another hit and a steal in the ninth. The outfielder has had an awful last few weeks, going 10-for-89 (.112) in 27 contests since the start of August. He's occasionally lost playing time in center field to Will Benson, though it's fair to say Straw is still drawing more starts than he should given his extended slump. For the season, the 27-year-old is slashing just .199/.274/.249 with no home runs, 24 RBI, 57 runs scored and 16 steals through 125 games.