Straw went 1-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and two runs scored in a 4-1 win over the Tigers in the first game of Monday's doubleheader.

Straw entered the game in an 0-for-22 slump, and he hadn't drawn a walk in that span. He hadn't stolen a base since July 4, but the two-steal effort Monday gave him 15 in 16 attempts this season. Through 110 contests, Straw is slashing .207/.284/.263 with 22 RBI and 56 runs scored, though his recent struggles could lead to a reduction in playing time if he can't build off Monday's effort.