Straw will start in center field and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Twins, Andre Knott of Bally Sports Ohio reports.

Straw's inclusion at the bottom of the order confirms that he's lost hold of the leadoff gig against both left- and right-handed pitching. After ceding leadoff duties to the lefty-hitting Steven Kwan both of the past two days when the Guardians opposed right-handed starters (Joe Ryan and Sonny Gray), Straw will give way to the righty-hitting Owen Miller atop the lineup Thursday against Twins southpaw Devin Smeltzer. The move down in the lineup comes while Straw has produced a lowly .143/.211/.171 slash line to go with two extra-base hits (both doubles), two stolen bases, eight runs and one RBI over his first 19 games of June.