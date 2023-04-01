Straw went 1-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 9-4 win over the Mariners.

Cleveland went 3-for-3 on steal attempts in total against Cal Raleigh and Seattle's pitchers, and given the Guardians' speed up and down the lineup, they could be one of the clubs that benefits most from MLB's rule changes to boost the running game. Straw's grip on the starting job in center field could be tenuous, especially if Will Brennan produces when given the chance, but after stealing 21 bags in 2022 despite a .291 OBP, the 28-year-old figures to be active on the basepaths again this season.