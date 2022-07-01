Straw went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a pair of walks in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Twins.

Straw had a positive finish to an otherwise unimpressive June, a month in which he hit .149 (14-for-94). He added a pair of steals, three RBI, 10 runs scored and three doubles, but the outfielder's slump cost him the leadoff spot in the lineup. For the season, Straw is slashing .202/.298/.255 with no home runs, nine RBI, 44 runs scored and 11 stolen bases. Hitting at the bottom of the order drastically reduces his fantasy potential, especially considering he adds next to nothing in the power categories.