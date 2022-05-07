site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-myles-straw-on-bench-for-evening-game | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Guardians' Myles Straw: On bench for evening game
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Straw will sit for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays.
Straw went 2-for-3 with a walk in the afternoon contest and scored two of Cleveland's three runs. He'll rest for the nightcap as Oscar Mercado starts in center field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read