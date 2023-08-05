Straw went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the White Sox.

Straw had been in a brutal slump entering Friday's game, going 1-for-20 across his last 20 contests. The Guardians' deadline moves and the subsequent promotion of Oscar Gonzalez has started to cause Straw to sit out more often. Manager Terry Francona appears to be trying to limit both Straw and Gonzalez against right-handed pitchers, while Will Brennan has provided cover in center field when Straw sits out. It's a warranted drop in playing time for Straw, who has a punchless .234/.300/.294 slash line with 13 steals, 20 RBI, 41 runs scored and no home runs through 107 games this season.