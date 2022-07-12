Straw went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Monday's 8-4 win over the White Sox.

Straw hasn't had the opportunity to generate many RBI from either the top or the bottom of the order his year. This was just his second game all season with multiple RBI, a feat he accomplished with a two-run single in the first inning and an RBI single in the fifth. The outfielder has hit safely in six straight games, going 10-for-23 (.435) with a double and a run scored in that span. For the season, he's slashing only .211/.301/.262 with 13 RBI, 45 runs scored and 13 stolen bases in 82 contests.