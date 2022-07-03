Straw went 0-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in a 13-4 loss to the Yankees in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Straw didn't record a hit in either game of the twin bill, but he made a contribution in the matinee with an RBI on a fielder's choice. He hasn't had a multi-hit effort since June 22, and the lackluster hitting is likely to keep him at the bottom of the order until he can turn things around. He's slashing .196/.290/.247 with 12 steals, 10 RBI, 44 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple through 74 contests, but the soft-hitting Straw has yet to swat a home run this year.