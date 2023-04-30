Straw went 2-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox.

Straw went 14 games without earning a free pass before his two-walk game Saturday. The outfielder's steal was his first since April 15, and he's up to eight thefts in nine tries this season. He's enjoying a rebound this year with a .276/.364/.310 slash line, seven RBI, 12 runs scored and three doubles through 26 contests. Straw will likely never hit for much power, but he can be a solid one-tricky pony with his speed if he gets on base often enough.