Straw went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Angels.

The Guardians' offense remained ice-cold, with just 14 runs scored during their seven-game losing streak. Straw's three trips on base accounted for half of the team's baserunners in Thursday's contest. The outfielder is slashing a solid .268/.369/.338 with four stolen bases, three RBI, 15 runs scored, three doubles and a triple in 19 games as the regular leadoff hitter.