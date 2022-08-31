site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Myles Straw: Remains out of lineup
Straw isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles.
Straw has gone 0-for-10 with three strikeouts over his last 10 games and will take a seat for a second consecutive matchup. Will Benson is starting in center field and batting ninth.
