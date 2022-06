Straw is out of the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Twins.

Straw will take a seat for the first time since June 16, ending a stretch of 11 consecutive starts. Richie Palacios will enter the Cleveland outfield in the nightcap as a replacement for Straw, who went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in the Guardians' 3-2 win in Game 1.