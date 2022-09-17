site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Myles Straw: Retreats to bench
RotoWire Staff
Straw isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.
Straw started in center field during Saturday's matinee and went 1-for-2 with two runs and two walks. Will Benson is taking over in center field and batting seventh during the nightcap.
