Guardians' Myles Straw: Riding pine Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Jun 1, 2022
10:24 am ET
Straw isn't starting Wednesday against the Royals.
Straw will get a rare day off after he went 1-for-12 with two runs and two walks over the last three games. Richie Palacios, Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez will start in the outfield from left to right.
