Straw went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the White Sox.

Straw scored got aboard on an error in the first inning and scored on Amed Rosario's fielder's choice. In the second, Straw hit an RBI single and scored again. He also crossed the plate after an eighth-inning walk. The center fielder didn't have as much success in the nightcap, going 1-for-4. He's hit safely in nine of 11 games this season, posting a .318/.434/.409 slash line with 13 runs scored, two RBI, four stolen bases, a triple and two doubles. He may not provide much pop, but Straw's strong at getting on base and making an impact with his legs when he gets aboard.