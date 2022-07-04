site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Myles Straw: Sitting for nightcap
Straw is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Straw has not lost much playing time despite being mired in an extended slump, but he will not start both games on Monday's schedule. Oscar Mercado will start in center field in Straw's place.
