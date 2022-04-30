Straw went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs in a 9-8 victory against Oakland on Friday.
Straw singled and scored in the third inning and doubled in the seventh and eighth, scoring following the former. The 27-year-old has shown impressive on-base chops since coming over from Houston last season with a .368 mark in 80 games and has gone 4-for-7 with three doubles and two walks over his last two games.
